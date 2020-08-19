1/1
Dorothy Collins
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" Woodcock Allen Collins

1929 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Dorothy Woodcock Allen Collins, age 90, of Long Beach, passed away on August 17, 2020. Dorothy was born November 3, 1929, in Long Beach, and was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. For many years she worked alongside her sisters at Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach. She was blessed with and raised five boys who truly believe she was the best mom in the world. Her passion for fishing, crabbing, and hitting those Saturday garage sales was lovingly passed to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to her boys, Henry A. Allen, and her second husband, Dayton Collins; her parents, Addie and Avington Woodcock; two sisters, Lillian Stevens and Lois Lawrence; five brothers, Emile Woodcock, Odus Woodcock, Leslie Woodcock, Harold Woodcock, and Leroy Woodcock; and a great-grandchild, Bridgette Allen. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Kathy) Allen, Dennis (Phyllis) Allen, Rodney (Debbie) Allen, James (Shannon) Allen, and David (Yvette) Allen; a sister, Lyra W. Allen; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Allen Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com

Proverbs 31:28-31

Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Aunt Dot was always a true southern woman that was put together and happy. She always had a smile and hug ready for you. This is a great loss to our family and community. Thoughts and prayers for the immediate family and the loss of this beautiful woman.
Dina Long Smith
Family
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved