Dorothy "Dot" Woodcock Allen Collins
1929 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Dorothy Woodcock Allen Collins, age 90, of Long Beach, passed away on August 17, 2020. Dorothy was born November 3, 1929, in Long Beach, and was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. For many years she worked alongside her sisters at Lois' Flower Shop in Long Beach. She was blessed with and raised five boys who truly believe she was the best mom in the world. Her passion for fishing, crabbing, and hitting those Saturday garage sales was lovingly passed to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to her boys, Henry A. Allen, and her second husband, Dayton Collins; her parents, Addie and Avington Woodcock; two sisters, Lillian Stevens and Lois Lawrence; five brothers, Emile Woodcock, Odus Woodcock, Leslie Woodcock, Harold Woodcock, and Leroy Woodcock; and a great-grandchild, Bridgette Allen. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Kathy) Allen, Dennis (Phyllis) Allen, Rodney (Debbie) Allen, James (Shannon) Allen, and David (Yvette) Allen; a sister, Lyra W. Allen; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Allen Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Proverbs 31:28-31
Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.