|
|
Dorothy Mae Craig Cox
1925-2019
Gulfport, MS
Dorothy Mae Craig Cox, age 93, of Gulfport, passed away July 26, 2019. She was born September 28, 1925 and was a graduate of Gulfport High Class of 1944. She was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp and Eastern Star. Hobbies later in her life were breakfast at Waffle House then exercise class at WalMart, pushing the carts for hours.
Dorothy was preceded in death her husband, Milton Paul Cox; parents, Minnie and Richard Craig Sr.; brothers, Richard Craig Jr, James Craig, Bobby Craig and Roy Craig Sr; sister, Helen Craig Fereshetain; great granddaughter, Olivia Mae Favre; and best friend of 74 years, Billie McCrory.
She is survived by her children, Sunny Cox Cristello of Orange Park FL, Robert Cox (Cassie) of Gulfport MS, Paula Cox McCann of Gulfport, MS and Sherry Cox Cooley of Bay St Louis, MS; grandchildren, Tiffany Dewey Baker, Aimee Cox Diaz, Jeffrey Favre, Sommer Cox, James Cristello Jr, Lynn Cristello Wiltsie (Joey), Jeffrey Cristello, Starr Parson Hewitt, Johnny Cooley, Audra Watts, Richard McElheny (Ashley) and Lori McElheny Jones; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Baker, Allison Baker, Kenneth Cristello, Daniel Cristello, Jenna Wiltise, Joey Wiltsie, Kelsey Favre, Adison Kelly, Liberty Favre, Matthew Parsons, Ethan Parsons, Noah Parsons, Brandon McElheny, Katden McElheny, Chase McElheny, Kyley McElheny, Courtney Jones, Jessica Jones, Alexis Jones, Aiden Bradley, Cooper Bradley and Karson Riley.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Notre Dame Hospice 5407 Indian Hill Blvd. Diamondhead, MS 36525 (228) 687-1385
There are no services scheduled at this time. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport assisted the family with arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 28, 2019