Dorothy "Dodie" Dobson
October 27, 1924-August 9, 2019
Hattiesburg
A Private Family Service for Dorthy "Dodie" Dobson was held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Mrs. Dobson, age 94, passed away from this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Hattiesburg. Interment was in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Serving as Pallbearers were Mrs. Dobson's grandchildren, Susan Holland Humpherys, Matthew N. Holland, Dolly Holland Walters, Faith Holland Trussell, Ananda Cartee Schindlbeck, Valerie Newton Norris, Julia J. Jackson, Kenneth O. Jackson, Jon C. Newton, and Dodie DeAnna Newton. .
Dorothy Fowler Dobson was born on October 27, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA, to Heber HornsbyFowler and Dorathy Wilhelmina Knapp Fowler.
Dodie Dobson was an accomplished artist, both as a water colorist and a sculptor. She was the owner of Gallery 505 on Washington Avenue and the former Co-Owner of The Art House Gallery, both in Ocean Springs. She was a member of The Ocean Springs Art Association. Mrs. Dobson was the designer and sculptor of pottery for Mackie's Pottery and Gift Shop. Mrs. Dobson's artwork is very collectible and rare pieces are at times offered for re-sale.
Mrs. Dobson was preceded in death by her mother and father; husbands, Claude Mackie Newton and Horace Greeley Dobson; 2 grandchildren, Mackie Alexander Holland and Hope Marie Holland; 1 step-son, Gary A. Dobson; and 1 sister, Susan F. Barber.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Linda Newton (Ken) Jackson of Hattiesburg and Claudia Newton (Troy) Cartee of Seminary; 1 son, Heber T. (Stephanie) Newton of Seminary; 1 step-daughter, Susan Dobson (Wayne) Pilcher of McDonnough, GA;1 step-son, D. Kyle Dobson of Baltimore, MD; 1 step-daughter-in-law, Barbara Dobson of Seminary; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019