Baylous Funeral Home
300 N Blanks Ave
Picayune, MS 39466
(601) 798-3371
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Baylous Funeral Home
300 N Blanks Ave
Picayune, MS 39466
Dorothy Durr-Loving


1942 - 2020
Dorothy Durr-Loving Obituary
Dorothy Durr Loving

Sept. 11, 1942-March 23, 2020

Gulfport

A private pass through viewing will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 am. until 11:30 am. at Baylous Funeral Home, 300 North Blanks Ave., Picayune, MS., for Dorothy Loving age 77 of Gulfport, MS., who died March 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include: 4 sons Ernest Jr., Samuel, Jason and Marquette Loving, 2 daughters, Windy Hampton and Michelle Loving, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Luvelle Harper, Helen Smith, and Doris Durr all of Gulfport, MS. Preceded in death by daughter, Helen Loving, parents Coney and Mollie Jane Durr, 4 brothers, Rev., Curtis, James, Talemage, and Charles Durr. Burial will be in the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
