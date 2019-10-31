|
|
Dorothy Eley Mason
March 4, 1936 ~ Oct. 27, 2019
Mobile
Dorothy Eley Mason, 83, of Mobile, AL, passed away on October 27, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Val and Esprance Eley.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Mason, two daughters, Sherri (Tom) Rudisill and Susan (Randy) Smith, Four grandchildren, Jacque (Paul) Holley, Brooke Rudisill, Spencer (fiancé, Molly McLellan) Rudisill and Bailey (Adam) Stitt, Two great grandchildren, Lee Chapman Parks and Yates Holley. Although Dorothy had no siblings, she inherited five when she married Ken. Ben (Oleta) Mason,
Mary (Roy) Walker, Ann (Ray) NeCaise, Allen (Betty) Mason and Brenda (Ralph) Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
She retired from Trustmark Bank in Jackson, MS in 1998. She was a devoted homemaker who also enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. Dorothy was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother known for her kindness to everyone.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow at Mobile Memorial Gardens, 6010 Three Notch Road. Mobile, AL. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 31, 2019