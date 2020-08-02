Dorothy "Dorie" Ensor
1924-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Angels took the hand of Dorothy "Dorie" Ensor on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and took her home to Heaven.
Dorothy was born in Hamilton, OH, the youngest of four sisters and one brothers. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Hamilton and later attended courses at the Cincinnati Conservatory. She was married to Jack Ensor, a World War II Navy Flight Instructor which culminated in the birth of her two daughters, Coni and Jackie.
She began a career in Radio Broadcasting where her name was changed to 'Dorie". She was Women's Program Director at Radio Station WMOH and used her talents to produce a live daily audience participation program. A neighboring Cincinnati TV station WKRC, recognizing her unique radio personality offered her and a co-host, Gene Parham, a formatted program called "Dialing for Dollars". This show was later changed to the "Here's Dorie" program consisting of a live daily audience with celebrity guests. Being a friend of Phil Donahue, who was anchoring the news at station WLWT in Dayton, OH, they often had discussions about her show. Phil was especially interested in the segment on her show which featured the studio guests asking questions of the celebrity guests. It was always Dorie's contention that no matter how great an interviewer, there were always questions that the watching audience wished had been asked. This theory, along with his personality and the support of WLWT morphed the "Phil Donahue" program.
Dorie relinquished her broadcasting career to marry Walter Rubel, of the Rubel Banking Co. in Cincinnati, OH and move to FL with her two daughters, Coni and Jackie. She later became the sales manager of a plush HiRISE condominium in Miami Beach. After spending many years FL with her daughter Coni Goudie and their two children, Nicole and Jeffrey, she moved to Biloxi to spend some time with her other daughter, Jackie and her husband, Ty and their two children Matthew and Keegan. Knowing his mother-in-law always led an active life, he persuaded her to take a position at the Isle of Capri, where he was Director of Player Development. She accepted a position in the poker room and was there just shy of twenty years. Dorie retired in April 2012, just before her eighty-ninth birthday. She was probably the oldest Casino dealer on the Coast at that time.
Dorie was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister at the Biloxi Living Community Center for twelve years. She was a member of the Ladies Cursillo #239 and attended the Acts Retreat several times, along with the Arise and Silent Retreats that Our Lady of Fatima offered to the parishioners.
Leaving behind in God's care are her daughters, Coni Goudie and grandchildren, Nicole and Jeffrey from Miami, Fl; and Jackie (Ty) Westover and grandchildren, Matthew and Keegan of Ocean Springs, MS; two great grandchildren, Peyton and A.J.
