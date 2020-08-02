1/1
Dorothy Ensor
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dorie" Ensor

1924-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Angels took the hand of Dorothy "Dorie" Ensor on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and took her home to Heaven.

Dorothy was born in Hamilton, OH, the youngest of four sisters and one brothers. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Hamilton and later attended courses at the Cincinnati Conservatory. She was married to Jack Ensor, a World War II Navy Flight Instructor which culminated in the birth of her two daughters, Coni and Jackie.

She began a career in Radio Broadcasting where her name was changed to 'Dorie". She was Women's Program Director at Radio Station WMOH and used her talents to produce a live daily audience participation program. A neighboring Cincinnati TV station WKRC, recognizing her unique radio personality offered her and a co-host, Gene Parham, a formatted program called "Dialing for Dollars". This show was later changed to the "Here's Dorie" program consisting of a live daily audience with celebrity guests. Being a friend of Phil Donahue, who was anchoring the news at station WLWT in Dayton, OH, they often had discussions about her show. Phil was especially interested in the segment on her show which featured the studio guests asking questions of the celebrity guests. It was always Dorie's contention that no matter how great an interviewer, there were always questions that the watching audience wished had been asked. This theory, along with his personality and the support of WLWT morphed the "Phil Donahue" program.

Dorie relinquished her broadcasting career to marry Walter Rubel, of the Rubel Banking Co. in Cincinnati, OH and move to FL with her two daughters, Coni and Jackie. She later became the sales manager of a plush HiRISE condominium in Miami Beach. After spending many years FL with her daughter Coni Goudie and their two children, Nicole and Jeffrey, she moved to Biloxi to spend some time with her other daughter, Jackie and her husband, Ty and their two children Matthew and Keegan. Knowing his mother-in-law always led an active life, he persuaded her to take a position at the Isle of Capri, where he was Director of Player Development. She accepted a position in the poker room and was there just shy of twenty years. Dorie retired in April 2012, just before her eighty-ninth birthday. She was probably the oldest Casino dealer on the Coast at that time.

Dorie was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister at the Biloxi Living Community Center for twelve years. She was a member of the Ladies Cursillo #239 and attended the Acts Retreat several times, along with the Arise and Silent Retreats that Our Lady of Fatima offered to the parishioners.

Leaving behind in God's care are her daughters, Coni Goudie and grandchildren, Nicole and Jeffrey from Miami, Fl; and Jackie (Ty) Westover and grandchildren, Matthew and Keegan of Ocean Springs, MS; two great grandchildren, Peyton and A.J.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved