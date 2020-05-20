Dorothy Gautier
1935 - 2020
Dorothy "Tunny" Gautier

May 7, 1935 - May 19, 2020

Gautier

Dorothy "Tunny" Velna Gautier, age 85, of Gautier passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. She was born May 7, 1935 and was a lifetime resident of Gautier. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Gautier and was employed for a number of years at Jackson County Community College in Gautier.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Mayo Gautier; three sisters, Katherine Loper, Eleanor (James McGrath), Mayfax Barlow; brother, Perry (Dixie) Gautier and brother-in-law, Richard Brown.

Leaving to cherish her memories is her brother, Earl (Frances) Gautier and her sister, Ruby Brown; brother-in-law, Bobby Barlow; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends and her beloved dog, Willow.

Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020, 10:00-11:00am, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel with Bobby Barlow officiating. Interment will follow at Gautier Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Keith Brown, Gary Brown, Newt Brown, Hagan Brown, Gavin Brown and Scott Brown.

You may send condolences or share a memory of her at www.obryantokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
MAY
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
MAY
22
Interment
Gautier Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
