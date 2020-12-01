1/1
Dorothy Hughes Mahan Mott
1920 - 2020
Dorothy Hughes Mahan Mott
May 12, 1920 - November 27, 2020
Pascagoula, Mississippi - Dorothy "Dot" Hughes Mahan Mott, age 100, slipped softly from the bonds of earth to her Heavenly home on Friday, November 27, 2020, while at home with her family just as she desired. She will always be remembered as a loving and gracious lady.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ann Mahan Sublett (Spencer), Joseph Allen Mott (Laura); nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Dorothy's loving memory to Arlington Baptist Church, 2101 Market Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, face masks are required to attend the service.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, face masks are required to attend the service.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Hughes Mahan Mott.


Published in & from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heritage Funeral Home
