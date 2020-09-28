1/1
Dorothy Isobel Shaffer
Dorothy Isobel Shaffer

1933-2020

Biloxi

Dorothy Isobel Shaffer, 87, passed away in Biloxi on 25 September 2020. She was born to Frances and Anne Exon in Liverpool, England on 24 January 1933. In 1956, she met and married the late Vernon Lee Shaffer in her native Liverpool during his service in the U.S. Air Force. After Vernon's retirement from the military in 1970, they made their home in Biloxi, Mississippi where she has lived for the past 50 years. She was a home maker and a red cross volunteer at the Keesler AFB Medical Center. Dorothy was an avid reader and typist, and in her earlier years loved to bowl as well as line and folk dance. She also enjoyed camping and boating and frequent visits with family in West Virginia and England.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Russel L. Shaffer, David L. (Dinah) Shaffer, Jennifer L. (Lee) Grassley, Donald V. Shaffer, and Rachael A. (Ben) Morgan; including eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; May Maher of Liverpool, England and Angela (Peter) Edwards of Eynsham, England. She had a love of all animals and particularly those in need.

Donations can be made in her honor at the Humane Society of South Mississippi at https://hssm.org/donate-today/.

Funeral Service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road in Biloxi, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM, where friends may visit beginning at one half an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
September 28, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
