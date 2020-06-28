Dorothy Ivey

Dorothy Scarborough Ivey



October 28, 1945-June 19, 2020



Mobile



Dorothy Scarborough Ivey, 74, passed away at her home on Friday June 19, 2020. She was born October 28, 1945 in Bay St Louis, Ms.



She retired from the US Corp of Engineers after a long and distinguished career which included 7 years in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was preceded in death by her husband William Ivey, a son Frank Peralta, and her parents Julius Scarborough and Annie Mae Niolet. She is survived by her sons Jack (Robin) Peralta of Virginia, Robert (Jill) Peralta of Texas, grandchildren Megan Peralta, Candice Conner, Jacob Peralta and Benjamin Peralta, her siblings Ed Scarborough, Annette Mander, Richard Scarborough, Janice Scarborough, Joyce Newby, and Frank Scarborough, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.





