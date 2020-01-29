Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Dorothy Jane Henderson Moll


1926 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Henderson Moll Obituary
Dorothy Jane Henderson Moll

May 21, 1926 ~ January 25, 2020

Kiln

Dorothy Jane Henderson Moll, age 93, of Kiln, MS, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Moll was a native of Warren, Pennsylvania, born on May 21, 1926. She attended business school and had a career in clerical work. She loved to go to casinos, spending time with her family and golfing. She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Moll; her parents, Edward and Edith Henderson; and her sister, Ruth. She is survived by her three children, Marlene Bass and her husband, Don of Kiln, MS, Gary Moll and his wife, Brenda of Covington, LA, and Edward Moll and his wife, Ann of New Orleans, LA; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian, where family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service.

The family would like to express thanks to Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
