Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Dorothy Jones


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Jones Obituary
Dorothy Jones

1933 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Dorothy Jones, age 86, of Biloxi, passed away on December 29, 2019 in Gulfport.

Dorothy was a native of the United Kingdom and a resident of Biloxi. She loved and lived for her sons, their families and her friends.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her first husband, Michael M. Knowles; and her second husband, Hoyt D. Jones.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Michael M. Knowles, Kevin P. Knowles, Kim P. Knowles, and Patrick S. Knowles; her sister, Sheila Mifsud; her grandchildren, Kristi Schnelten, Ian Knowles, Caitlin Knowles, Kayla Knowles, Michael Knowles and Matthew Knowles; her great grandchildren, Savanna Schnelten and Skylar Schnelten.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, followed by a reception for family and friends at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi P.O. Box 4098, Biloxi, MS 39535.

An online obituary may be viewed and photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
