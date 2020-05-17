Dorothy Marie Lee
Ocean Springs, MS
age 72, passed away on 5/13/2020. Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sun., 5/17/2020 with a 2 pm service all at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, O.S., MS. Full obit may be read at BOKFH.com.
Ocean Springs, MS
age 72, passed away on 5/13/2020. Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sun., 5/17/2020 with a 2 pm service all at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, O.S., MS. Full obit may be read at BOKFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.