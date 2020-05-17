Dorothy Dell Rhodes
Lenart
Biloxi
age 85, died Wednesday, 5/13/2020. Visit: 11am - 12pm; Service: 12pm; all Sunday, 5/17/2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, Howard Ave. in Biloxi. Burial: Southern Memorial Park. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.