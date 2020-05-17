Dorothy Lenart
Dorothy Dell Rhodes

Lenart

Biloxi

age 85, died Wednesday, 5/13/2020. Visit: 11am - 12pm; Service: 12pm; all Sunday, 5/17/2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, Howard Ave. in Biloxi. Burial: Southern Memorial Park. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM


Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
MAY
17
Service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
May 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
