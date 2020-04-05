|
|
Dorothy Louise Little
1928 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Dorothy Louise Little passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
She was born on February 28, 1928 to William H. and Laura L. Chance near Marianna, FL. Dorothy graduated from Marianna High School in 1944. After attending Massey Draughan Business College, she worked in Marianna for the County Agents Office and the Postmaster.
On May 15, 1948, she married Ralph Rush Little in Montgomery, AL. Due to his military career in the Air Force, they were assigned to bases across the nation and abroad. Dorothy returned to work while stationed in Tokyo, Japan for the University of Maryland in 1969 and also worked for American Linen Company after her husband's retirement in Gulfport, MS. She was a member of Hansboro Baptist Church since 1966. They continued to minister to her in later years as a Senior Saint.
Since 2014, Dorothy was a resident of April's Place Care Home in Gulfport. A special thank you to April and all the caregivers for their love and card for Ms. Dorothy during that time.
Dorothy enjoyed cooking, sewing, crossword puzzles and watching the New Orleans Saints. She was a wonderful mother and saw the good in everyone. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" – Philippians 4:13 was her favorite Bible verse.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her parents; her grandchildren, Melissa Joy Shows and Ralph Rush Little, III; her son-in-law, David Glenn Scafidi; and her brothers, J.C., Earl and Lamar.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dianne (Neil) Minton, Elaine (Clay) Shank, Jeanne Scafidi and Ralph Rush Little, II. She is also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathryn Juanita Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Plans for a family gathering to celebrate our precious mother will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hansboro Baptist Church in Gulfport, MS.
Bradford-O'Keefe, Pass Road in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020