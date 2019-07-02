Dorothy Malley Perronne Lasher



Dorothy Malley Perrone Lasher, 94, of Kiln, MS passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Pass Christian, MS She was born on June 13, 1925 and was a devout and faithful Catholic and loved spending time with her family. She worked many years as a seamstress at the Movie Star garment factory and as a caregiver for elderly patients.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Leontine Malley; her husband, Larue Lasher; her former husband and father of her three children, Leroy R. Perronne, Sr.; her three sisters, Gracie Hoda, Gladys Cuevas and Felicia Woods; her four brothers, Eldon Malley, Herbert Malley, Leander Malley and Oswald Malley.



She is survived by her three children, Bob (Jamie) Perronne, Mike (Barbara) Perronne and Patty (Glen) Spiers; five grandchildren, ChrisPerronne,Chad Perrone, Davey Perrone, Neal Spiers and Teresa Ralph; one brother, C.J. Malley; one sister, Cecile Ladner; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln, MS from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Alphonse Malley Cemetery in Kiln, MS.



Her family extends a special thanks to Kim Zulli and the staff at Pass Oaks Personal Care Home and to David Taylor of Canon Hospice for the loving care they provided during her illness.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charges of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 2, 2019