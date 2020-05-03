Dorothy McGuyer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer

1934 ~ 2020

Gulfport, Formerly of Laurel, MS

Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer, age 86 of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Dot was born January 28, 1934 in Laurel, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ruby Baughman of Laurel, MS; first husband, Charles Edward Mauldin; daughter, Cathy Mauldin Blackledge; and sister, Linda Baughman.

Dot is survived by her husband, James C. McGuyer of Gulfport, MS; son, Charles Richard (Marlene) Mauldin; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Ava Eloice (Pat) Sumrall, Shirley (Pete) Reynolds, and Sandra (G P) Crager; niece, Debbie Reynolds; and nephew, Kyle (Courtney) Crager.

She was a dedicated wife, a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Biloxi since 1976, and past member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi, MS, where she served as a teacher in the four year old's class with Beverly Hill, Dan and Becky Lacy and Kitty Stephens. She also was the manager of Parliament House Apartments for 12 years.

Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Laurel, MS.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Hickory Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved