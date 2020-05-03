Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer
1934 ~ 2020
Gulfport, Formerly of Laurel, MS
Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer, age 86 of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Dot was born January 28, 1934 in Laurel, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ruby Baughman of Laurel, MS; first husband, Charles Edward Mauldin; daughter, Cathy Mauldin Blackledge; and sister, Linda Baughman.
Dot is survived by her husband, James C. McGuyer of Gulfport, MS; son, Charles Richard (Marlene) Mauldin; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Ava Eloice (Pat) Sumrall, Shirley (Pete) Reynolds, and Sandra (G P) Crager; niece, Debbie Reynolds; and nephew, Kyle (Courtney) Crager.
She was a dedicated wife, a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Biloxi since 1976, and past member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi, MS, where she served as a teacher in the four year old's class with Beverly Hill, Dan and Becky Lacy and Kitty Stephens. She also was the manager of Parliament House Apartments for 12 years.
Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Laurel, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
1934 ~ 2020
Gulfport, Formerly of Laurel, MS
Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer, age 86 of Gulfport, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Dot was born January 28, 1934 in Laurel, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ruby Baughman of Laurel, MS; first husband, Charles Edward Mauldin; daughter, Cathy Mauldin Blackledge; and sister, Linda Baughman.
Dot is survived by her husband, James C. McGuyer of Gulfport, MS; son, Charles Richard (Marlene) Mauldin; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters, Ava Eloice (Pat) Sumrall, Shirley (Pete) Reynolds, and Sandra (G P) Crager; niece, Debbie Reynolds; and nephew, Kyle (Courtney) Crager.
She was a dedicated wife, a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Biloxi since 1976, and past member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi, MS, where she served as a teacher in the four year old's class with Beverly Hill, Dan and Becky Lacy and Kitty Stephens. She also was the manager of Parliament House Apartments for 12 years.
Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Laurel, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.