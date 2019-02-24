Dorothy Mae Gentile Putnam



1923 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Dorothy Mae Gentile Putnam age 95, of Gulfport, died Friday, January 22, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. Dorothy (Dot) Putnam was born and raised in Gulfport. She was a 1940 graduate of Gulfport High School and then graduated from "Mississippi Southern College" in Hattiesburg. During her college career, Dot was President of the Delta Sigma Epsilon sorority, President of Panhellenic, President of the Home Economics Club and wrote the "gossip column: for the college newspaper, "The Student Printz". Dorothy graduated with Honors and was named to Who's Who Among Colleges and Universities in 1944. Now called the University of Southern Mississippi, Dorothy was a Lifelong Member of the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association and later raised her four children who all graduated from USM.



Dorothy married James Louis Putnam, Sr. in 1949. She met him while working at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. Married for nearly 60 years, the Putnams settled in Gulfport. The family was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport sending their four children through 12 years of education at St. John's schools. Dorothy taught Home Economics at St. John High School for many years and later volunteered to teach reading, and could be counted on as a substitute teacher at St. John Elementary School. Dot and her husband Jim lead the St. John Parish Renewal team as lay chairmen. Dorothy also served the RCIA education program at St. John, and was President of the Altar Society, along with working many other fundraisers for the parish.



Dot was a devoted daughter and granddaughter taking daily care of her mother, two aunts, an uncle and a grandmother who lived nearby. Whether Dot was making costumes for dance recitals, attending games, or driving to gymnastic meets, she was insistent on providing her children with opportunities and loving support at every turn. A beloved wife and mother, Dot dedicated her life to her husband, children,extended family and church.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her devoted husband James Louis Putnam, Sr.; her mother, Nora Stratakos Gentile Hammet of Gulfport; her father, Joe Gentile, Sr.; and mother in law Catherine Gentile Lippian of Pascagoula; her brothers Joe Gentile, Jr., Jimmy Kotsakos, and son- in-law, John Walton, of Biloxi/Gulfport.



Dorothy is survived her children, daughter Mary Kate Walton, son Jim Putnam, both of Gulfport, Judy Terranova and husband, Barry of Spanish Fort, AL., Margie Jepson of Madison, MS, and her sister in law, Sharon Gentile of Biloxi MS. Dot has six grandchildren, April Voris of Atlanta, Matt Mathis of Orlando, Alex Jepson of Madison MS, Jennifer Putnam, Stephanie Nelson and Stephan Nelson all of Gulfport along with 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th St. Gulfport MS on Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at St. John Catholic Church on 25th Avenue in Gulfport on Tuesday, Feb 26th beginning at 10:00 AM. With the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM and a graveside service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery on 28th St in Gulfport MS.



The family prefers donations in remembrance to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John Catholic Church 2414 17th St, Gulfport, MS 39501. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary