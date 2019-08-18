Home

Services
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Family Cemetery
4593 Indain Springs Rd.
Laurel, MS
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodhaven Baptist Church
3111 Government St.
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodhaven Baptist Church
3111 Government St.
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul Obituary
Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul

Ocean Springs

Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul, nee Gammage, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1931 to WF & Annie Gammage and was raised in the Calhoun community in Laurel, MS. She moved to Ocean Springs in the mid -seventies and was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; baby daughter, Jamie Gaskin; husband, Harold Saul; and brother in law, Hilman Holifield. She is survived by her son, George Edward Gaskin (Diana) and daughter, Suzanne (Tim W.) Bond; one grandson, Christopher W. Bond; and 3 granddaughters, Sunny Ulrich, Kellie Powell, and Crystal Bond, along with 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; brother, William (Marie) Gammage; sisters, Ann (Hilman) Holifield, Ruth (Pete) Holifield and Fay (Joe) Giles, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

I would also like to make a special mention of all the terrific ladies that are the family of caretakers at Lemoyne Place . Thank you so much for taking such good care of her for 2 1/2 years. I couldn't have done it without you.

A visitation will be held at Woodhaven Baptist Church on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a small service at 6:00pm by Bro. Sam Johnson. A graveside service and burial will be at 1:00 pm at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Laurel, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
