|
|
Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul
Ocean Springs
Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul, nee Gammage, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1931 to WF & Annie Gammage and was raised in the Calhoun community in Laurel, MS. She moved to Ocean Springs in the mid -seventies and was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; baby daughter, Jamie Gaskin; husband, Harold Saul; and brother in law, Hilman Holifield. She is survived by her son, George Edward Gaskin (Diana) and daughter, Suzanne (Tim W.) Bond; one grandson, Christopher W. Bond; and 3 granddaughters, Sunny Ulrich, Kellie Powell, and Crystal Bond, along with 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; brother, William (Marie) Gammage; sisters, Ann (Hilman) Holifield, Ruth (Pete) Holifield and Fay (Joe) Giles, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
I would also like to make a special mention of all the terrific ladies that are the family of caretakers at Lemoyne Place . Thank you so much for taking such good care of her for 2 1/2 years. I couldn't have done it without you.
A visitation will be held at Woodhaven Baptist Church on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a small service at 6:00pm by Bro. Sam Johnson. A graveside service and burial will be at 1:00 pm at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Laurel, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019