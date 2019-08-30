Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Dorothy Switzer


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Switzer Obituary
Dorothy Ann Switzer

Biloxi

Mrs. Dorothy Switzer, age 95, of Biloxi, passed away, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Dorothy was born November 22, 1923, at Fort Riley, Kansas to the late Russell and Lillie Gross. She was adjusted to military life. Her father and both sons served their time in the military.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George E. Switzer Jr.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Switzer and Stephen Switzer; her two grandchildren, Stephanie Switzer and Amanda Switzer; and four great grandchildren, Taylor Andes, Lacy Dennison, Sawyer Switzer, and Addalynn Switzer.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
