Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Taylor


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Taylor Obituary
Dorothy Taylor

July 27 1937 ~ August 29, 2019

Saucier

Dorothy Juanita Taylor, age 82, passed away on August 29, 2019, in Saucier.

She was born in Fort Wayne, IN in 1937, and has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for 40 years. She was a very special person who loved her family fiercely, and she will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shelton M. Taylor; and her grandson, Danny Ray Taylor.

She is survived by her 7 children, Terri Sloat (Michael), Ray Taylor (Amanda), Shelton Broussard (Suzie), Robert Schatzman (Tracey), Linda Grigg, Lyra Joyner (Daniel), and Shelly Taylor-Giegler (Tony); 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and photos shared at www.riemannfammily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now