Dorothy Taylor
July 27 1937 ~ August 29, 2019
Saucier
Dorothy Juanita Taylor, age 82, passed away on August 29, 2019, in Saucier.
She was born in Fort Wayne, IN in 1937, and has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for 40 years. She was a very special person who loved her family fiercely, and she will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shelton M. Taylor; and her grandson, Danny Ray Taylor.
She is survived by her 7 children, Terri Sloat (Michael), Ray Taylor (Amanda), Shelton Broussard (Suzie), Robert Schatzman (Tracey), Linda Grigg, Lyra Joyner (Daniel), and Shelly Taylor-Giegler (Tony); 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and photos shared at www.riemannfammily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019