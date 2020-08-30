Dorothy "Dot" Reynolds VanNorman
1934 ~ 2020
Dallas, TX, Formerly of Gulfport
Dorothy "Dot" Reynolds VanNorman, age 85, of Dallas, formerly of Gulfport, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Dallas TX.
Mrs. VanNorman was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jim" VanNorman; her parents, Curtis and Loutassie Reynolds, and her stepdaughter, Leslie Parchman.
She is survived by her daughters, Leigh Maxey of Garland, TX, Kathy Maxey Taylor of Gulfport, MS and her two children, Chase Taylor of Biloxi and Christina Seymour (Josh) of Vancleave; stepsons, Tracy (Beth) VanNorman of LaGrange, GA, and Jarvis (Tracy) VanNorman of Pace, FL, and many stepgrandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dot retired from the MS Power Company after 18 years of service where she and her husband Jim worked as employment representatives. She stayed on the Coast for many years after that and then moved to Dallas after Hurricane Katrina.
Formerly a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church in Gulfport, when she moved to Dallas, she joined the First United Methodist Church in Richardson. She was an enthusiastic member of the AlAnon Program, received great pleasure in helping others, and implemented the meetings at a church in Diamondhead where she and her husband, Jim, lived at the time. She served selflessly through her involvement with the Alzheimer's Association
and Salvation Army over many years.
Her fondness and affection for her furbabies, Chester and Pearl, was one of the highlights in her life.
An avid bridge player, Dot had a love for gardening, reading, and loved to cook and entertain. Her greatest passion was her love for all her family and her love and service to God. Her legacy will continue through those who knew her, and her many gifts of compassion, style and grace, and always that beautiful smile.
Graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Southern Memorial Park Cemetery, Biloxi, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Salvation Army.