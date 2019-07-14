|
|
Dorothy Werth
1933 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Dorothy Werth, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Dorothy was born in Lucedale, MS and retired to the gulf coast after traveling with her husband and family as a military wife. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and her family meant everything to her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donley Werth; her first husband, Willie T. Buettel; sons, Bill Buettel and Donald Buettel; parents, Allen and Viola Parker; sister Rose Cook; and 5 brothers, Pelmon Parker, Buster Parker, Slater Parker, James Parker, and Burnis Parker.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Don) Greene from Woodstock, GA and son, Gary Buettel from Latimer, MS.
A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two-hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019