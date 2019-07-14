The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Dorothy Werth


1933 - 2019
Dorothy Werth Obituary
Dorothy Werth

1933 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Dorothy Werth, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

Dorothy was born in Lucedale, MS and retired to the gulf coast after traveling with her husband and family as a military wife. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and her family meant everything to her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donley Werth; her first husband, Willie T. Buettel; sons, Bill Buettel and Donald Buettel; parents, Allen and Viola Parker; sister Rose Cook; and 5 brothers, Pelmon Parker, Buster Parker, Slater Parker, James Parker, and Burnis Parker.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Don) Greene from Woodstock, GA and son, Gary Buettel from Latimer, MS.

A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two-hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019
