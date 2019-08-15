|
|
Dot Mellinger
1942-2019
Wiggins
Mrs. Dot Mellinger, 77, of Wiggins, passed away peacefully at her home August 12, 2019. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Wiggins. She was born to the late Rev. Charles and Gwendolyn (Collins) Bugg.
Mrs. Dot was married June 20, 1964 and was a devoted wife for 52 years to the late Dr. Barry Lee Mellinger until his death June 25, 2016. She was also a devoted momma, ma, grandma, me-maw and Mimi Dot.
She touched so many lives as a public school teacher, VBS teacher and Cub Scout Leader. She also loved singing in the church choir and her Tuesday Morning Coffee Club. Most of all, she loved her husband and raising their five children.
Of the five children, Debbie Mellinger, preceded her in death. She is survived by her other four children, Mim Hatten (Todd) of Wiggins, Sharon Sanders (Jon) of Cassville, MO, Jay Mellinger (Tanya) of Smithdale, MS and Christa Weinberg (Chris) of Fairhope, AL; Ten grandchildren and Nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00am – 12:00pm at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Wiggins with the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be sent to: Paul D. Mellinger and Charles Bugg Scholarship Fund, MGCCC Foundation-P.O. Box 99, Perkinston, MS 39573.
Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 15, 2019