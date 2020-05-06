John Douglas "Doug" White
1952 - 2020
Gulfport
John Douglas "Doug" White, age 67, left his earthly life for his eternal heavenly home on May 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Doug was born in Gulfport, MS on September 27, 1952 to Carl "Speedy" White and Dorothy Dedeaux White. He was a lifelong Coast resident and attended Gulfport City Schools. He graduated from Gulfport High School in 1970 and was an exceptional athlete in track and football. Doug was an outstanding wide receiver for the Gulfport Commodores, and in 1970 was awarded a football scholarship to both USM and Ole Miss. He chose USM and played four years with the Golden Eagles. In 1974 he graduated from USM with a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks and Recreation. After working several years with the Mississippi Department of State Parks, he left to help his father in the family business, Carl White's Appliance Repair Service, which he continued to operate after his father's retirement. In 2014 he began working with the Harrison County School District until his retirement in August 2019.
Doug was a man of strong faith in God, humble in character, and a firm believer in Jesus Christ. He was kind, patient, and honest. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lyman where he was a faithful servant as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Christian mentor, and spiritual role model to all who knew him. Doug also served several years leading a men's ministry at the Harrison County Jail. Each Christmas he and Libby organize the Jail Ministry Angel Tree program at FBC Lyman that provides Christmas gifts to the children of inmates. He enjoyed playing golf, kayaking, watching football and NASCAR, working outdoors, going on cruises, and spending time with family and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, brother Carl White, and step-son Christopher Chizk.
Left to mourn his passing is the love of his life, best friend, wife and soul-mate, Libby White; daughter Julie (Boe) Holland of Yukon, Ok; step-daughter Misty (Scott) Puch of Eustis, FL; brother Charles (June) White of Gulfport; Sisters Debbie (Ray) Taylor of Pass Christian; Karen (Dennis) Griffin of Gulfport; Teresa (Neil) Tapp of Gulfport; Aunt Jackie Fayard of Vacherie, Louisiana; Uncle James (Jeanie) White of Gulfport; Brothers-in Law Dr. Nick Osborne (Cindy) of Mt. Vernon, IL and Danny Osborne of Murray, Ky. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jaxton Holland, Briley Holland, Monica Holland, Nathan Holland, Gracie Chizk, Brant Dedon, Luke Dedon, and Colby Dedon; Several nieces and nephews, which he adored, and many friends.
The family sends a very heartfelt "Thank you" to Dr. Allison Wall and her wonderful staff at the Gulfport Memorial Cancer Center and to Dr. Jonathan Kurie and Dr. Mehmet Altan and their staff at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Also, a very special thank you to the many friends and family who called, sent cards, visited, and prayed for Doug during his illness. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, is honored to serve the family.
View and sign online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.