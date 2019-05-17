Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Allen


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Allen Obituary
Douglas Monroe Allen

1951 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Douglas Monroe Allen, age 68, passed away on May 15, 2019 at his home in Gulfport.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Charolinne Allen.

He leaves behind his wife, Kathy Allen; five children, Shelly Miller (Bill), Stephanie Mills (Steven), Shannon Faulk (Christina), Norman Allen, Jeremy Allen (Tina); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Denise Jones; two nieces, Hollie Larkins, Crystal Jones; and two nephews, Christopher Ridens and Brett Ridens.

He loved to talk on the CB Radio and was known worldwide by his handle "23". He also loved shooting pool, riding motorcycles, racing, and hunting. In his past he coached Pee-Wee Football and Little League, and had a passion for working with kids.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation starting at 1:00 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now