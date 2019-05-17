Douglas Monroe Allen



1951 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Douglas Monroe Allen, age 68, passed away on May 15, 2019 at his home in Gulfport.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Charolinne Allen.



He leaves behind his wife, Kathy Allen; five children, Shelly Miller (Bill), Stephanie Mills (Steven), Shannon Faulk (Christina), Norman Allen, Jeremy Allen (Tina); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Denise Jones; two nieces, Hollie Larkins, Crystal Jones; and two nephews, Christopher Ridens and Brett Ridens.



He loved to talk on the CB Radio and was known worldwide by his handle "23". He also loved shooting pool, riding motorcycles, racing, and hunting. In his past he coached Pee-Wee Football and Little League, and had a passion for working with kids.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation starting at 1:00 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2019