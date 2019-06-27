Douglas Ivan Clarke



Ocean Springs



Douglas Ivan Clarke, 90, passed away on June 23, 2019.



Mr. Clarke was born in the Borough of Manhattan in New York City on December 30, 1928. Doug was a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. He was a member of the U.S. Army where he was stationed as the Company Commander of George Company, 31st Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division. Later Doug enlisted in the MS State Guard. He worked at MS Power Company in Gulfport, MS as a Senior Accountant before going to Atlanta, Georgia to work with the Southern Company.



Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Clarke and Susan Beatrice Chason Clarke; his loving wife of 54 years, Ina Goff Clarke. He is survived in death by his step-sons, Glen Arguelles (Ana), Tim Arguelles (Sue), and Richard Arguelles (Barbara); daughter, Elizabeth Clarke; step daughter, Linda Arguelles; brother, James Clarke (Ellen); as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice as well as personal home caregivers Gloria, Bobbie, and Barbara.



A visitation for Mr. Clarke will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Southern MS Funeral Services from 9am - 10am with a service at 10am. Burial to follow at Seymour Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS.