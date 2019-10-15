Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Kahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Kahl


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Kahl Obituary
Douglas Allen Kahl

July 6, 1989-October 10, 2019

Perkinston

Douglas Allen Kahl, 30, of Perkinston passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Douglas was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 6, 1989.

He is survived by his father, Douglas Edward Kahl; his mother, Julie Prevost Kahl; step mom, Alisa Kahl; two sisters, Courtney (Wesley) Kahl Payne, Jayda Ann Kahl; one brother, Colby (Kimberly) Kahl; grandparents, Bob and Laverne Kahl, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kahl Family Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.