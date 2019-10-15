|
Douglas Allen Kahl
July 6, 1989-October 10, 2019
Perkinston
Douglas Allen Kahl, 30, of Perkinston passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Douglas was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 6, 1989.
He is survived by his father, Douglas Edward Kahl; his mother, Julie Prevost Kahl; step mom, Alisa Kahl; two sisters, Courtney (Wesley) Kahl Payne, Jayda Ann Kahl; one brother, Colby (Kimberly) Kahl; grandparents, Bob and Laverne Kahl, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kahl Family Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 15, 2019