Doye Patton ParkerJuly 15, 1946 - Aug. 04,2020PerkinstonDoye Evelyn Patton Parker, age 74, passed away at her home in Perkinston, Mississippi on August 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. After graduating from Harrison Central High School in 1964 and then Phillips Business College. She worked at the Credit Bureau, as well as, the Health Department, before finally retiring from the United States Postal Service after 25 years.Doye is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Joseph D. Parker of Perkinston, MS; daughter, Rachel (Elton Jr.) Bienvenue of Biloxi, MS; brothers, Wendell W. Patton of Perkinston, MS, Donald W. Patton of Saucier, MS, Ronnie L. Patton of Saucier, MS, Johnny Wayne Williams of Seminary, MS; sisters, Carol P. Shiyou of Kiln, MS, Wanda P. Cowart of Wiggins, MS, Shelia Davis of Kiln, MS; grandchildren, Adam J. Bienvenue and Luke P. Bienvenue of Biloxi, MS. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen E. Patton Sr. and Edna Mae Wilson Patton. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Owen E. Patton Jr. and Roy D. Patton.A visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday August 08, 2020 at Sunflower Baptist Church in Perkinston, MS. Funeral services will be at 4:00 pm with a graveside service following at Sunflower Baptist Church Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.