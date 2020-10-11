Drewey Andrew Tincher



May 1, 1935 - October 7, 2020



Long Beach



Drewey Andrew Tincher, of Long Beach, passed on October 7, 2020. Drewey was born on May 1, 1935, in Ridgeway, VA, to Albert Andrew and Zula Kate Compton Tincher. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1955, so he could buy shoes for himself and his siblings. During his 23 years of military service, he served twice in Vietnam and was stationed in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He served as a US Navy Seabee working to build the domestic and international infrastructure of US military bases. He never missed a day of work in his life, always had his shirt pressed and hair combed neatly, and was as stubborn as they come.



After retirement, he continued to work with his hands and spend time outdoors. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and an avid gardener, specializing in potatoes, roses and blueberry bushes. If he liked you, he would leave fresh fruits and veggies on your doorstep. Drewey is survived by wife, Jean Tincher; son, Lieutenant Commander Gary A. Tincher; daughter, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner; his cat; and a host of friends, grandchildren, and other family members. He will be missed!





