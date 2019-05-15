|
|
Duane Berteau
Aug 10, 1958 - May 8, 2019
Biloxi
Duane F. Berteau passed away on 05/8/19. He is remembered for his generosity. He was good with his hands and known to help others at no cost. He was preceded in death by mother, Louise Landry and father, Whitmel Berteau. He is survived by a daughter, Whitney Berteau, stepson Brandon Windecker, brother and sister-in-law, Dean (Nonna) Berteau, sister, Darnell Berteau, sister, Mary (Lee) Jackson, grandchildren, Christian, Alyssa, and Aiden, cousins, nephews, niece, and other relatives and friends. Memorial service at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to Dickey Brothers Memorial Funeral Home in Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019