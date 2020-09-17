Margaret Sybil
Landry Duhon Fielder
1919-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Margaret Sybil Landry Duhon Fielder, age 101, of Ocean Springs, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.
Margaret was born in Broussard, LA on January 16, 1919, and moved to Biloxi, MS as an infant. She went to work in the Biloxi seafood factories at the age of 10 and worked there for many years. Later she worked as a "lunch lady" at Biloxi schools, when lunches were prepared from scratch. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook Cajun specialties for family and friends. She was a lifetime member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 2434, and the French Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Emile & Cora Landry; husband Lanis J. Duhon, Sr., son, Lanis J. Duhon, Jr., husband James R. Fielder and her siblings.
Survivors include her daughter Sybil Duhon Sumrall, granddaughters Monique Carpentier Ward (John), Suzanne Carpentier Lockwood (David), great-grandson Kevin J. Ward (Nikki) and great-great grandson Huch J. Ward.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care. People who would like to make a donation in Margaret's memory may wish to consider the St. Vincent de Paul Society Biloxi or VFW Post 2434.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Biloxi on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2pm. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM