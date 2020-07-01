Words can not explained why your life came to a end. Now you has your wings...... Rest In Peace my
Baby. I would like to give my condolences to The Smith Family.
Love Debbie Lewis from New Orleans,
Louisiana
Durrell Lamar Smith
Biloxi
Mr. Durrell Lamar Smith, 30, of Biloxi, Mississippi, departed this life Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. Online registry LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.