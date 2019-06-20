The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Dwight Braswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Braswell

Obituary

Dwight Braswell Obituary
Dwight C. Braswell

1950 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Mr. Dwight C. Braswell, age 68, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mr. Braswell was born in Washington State and had been a resident of the coast for over 50 years. He was employed as a welder with Mallette Brothers Asphalt Company.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Braswell Coyne.

Survivors include his companion of 17 years, Rosemarie Morris, son, Dwight Ray Braswell, grandson, Dustin Braswell Lyons, sister, Brenda Bybee and brother, Melvin Braswell.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, from 2pm until 3pm, with a 3pm Memorial Service, all at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from June 20 to June 21, 2019
