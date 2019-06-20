|
Dwight C. Braswell
1950 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Mr. Dwight C. Braswell, age 68, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Mr. Braswell was born in Washington State and had been a resident of the coast for over 50 years. He was employed as a welder with Mallette Brothers Asphalt Company.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Braswell Coyne.
Survivors include his companion of 17 years, Rosemarie Morris, son, Dwight Ray Braswell, grandson, Dustin Braswell Lyons, sister, Brenda Bybee and brother, Melvin Braswell.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, from 2pm until 3pm, with a 3pm Memorial Service, all at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald from June 20 to June 21, 2019