Dwight Rae Tellier
11/10/1950 ~ 11/15/2019
Gulfport
Dwight Rae Tellier, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Gulfport on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Mr. Tellier was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Grace Tellier; and his brothers, Bob Tellier and Allan Tellier.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Allene Tellier; his daughters, Tania (Mac) Brooks and Tabatha (Rob) Dambrino; his siblings, Norma Hawkins, Ron Tellier, Larry (Anne) Tellier and Dan (Terri) Tellier; his grandchildren, Madylaine Brooks, Mia Brooks, Tyler Dambrino and Taylor Dambrino; other family, Marge Tellier, Vicki Jones, Doug (Linda) Tellier; and countless other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22nd at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Burial will follow in the family cemetery on Leeward Drive in Gulfport.
The full obituary of Dwight may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019