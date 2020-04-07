|
|
Earl John Dellenger, Jr.
1939-2020
Biloxi, MS
Earl John Dellenger, Jr., age 81, danced his way to Heaven on Sunday, April 5, 2020 to the music of the Night Riders.
Earl was born to the late Earl J Dellenger, Sr. and Carrie Belman Dellenger, in Biloxi, MS on February 6, 1939. He was a 1956 graduate of Notre Dame High School where he lettered in baseball and football, as well as playing French horn in the band. He enrolled in the U.S. Navy out of high school, where he served as a Hospital Corpsman with a specialty as a Neuropsychiatric Technician. He was stationed at Naval Hospitals in San Diego, Corona and Oakland, California, as well as Japan and Guam.
After serving in the Navy, he graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Perkinston Campus, with an Associate of Science degree. While at MGCCC, he sang in the school choir and worked his way through as a lifeguard. After graduating from MGCCC, Earl graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science. While at LSU he worked at the Student Union and worked his summers for Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Earl also furthered his education, obtaining a Master of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. Earl retired from the United States Air Force Reserves as well as the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
He is survived by his sons, Earl J. Dellenger, III, Charles K. Dellenger (Renee) and Michael A. Dellenger (Lisa); his brother, William Dellenger (Kathleen); his granddaughters, Caroline, Madison and Katie; nieces, Brooke and Holly; as well as numerous cousins.
We would like to thank all the caregivers at Lakeview Nursing Center and Kare in Home for taking care of Earl, as well as all his loving neighbors who looked out for him and helped him in so many ways. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
A private family gathering will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, 715 Division St, Biloxi, MS 39530
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020