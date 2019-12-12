|
Earl C. "Buddy" Wells
1935-2019
Crystal Springs, MS
Earl C. Wells, known by most as Buddy, of Crystal Springs passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 84.
Born to Arsie Wells and Woodrow Fillmore Wells, Buddy was the youngest of two boys who often found themselves in trouble at an early age. Even at the ages of 3 and 4, Buddy and his brother found their way to the store to buy themselves ice cream. Buddy and his brother remained close until his brother's passing in 2001. The love they had for each other was unmistakable, and from pictures, they shared many wonderful memories. Buddy was a retired US Marshall, who previously served his country and state as a member of the United States Navy and a police officer in Jackson, MS during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960's.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Sandy Romero Wells (2012). He is survived by his nephew, Cecil (Kathy) Wells, and his sister-in-law, Joni Wells. Buddy was highly thought of by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Buddy's honor to the New Zion Baptist Church building fund at 12023 New Zion Road in Crystal Springs.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends may visit from 11-1pm. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 12, 2019