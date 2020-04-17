Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Eastman Gladys


1934 - 2020
Eastman Gladys Obituary
Gladys Patricia Eastman

1934 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Gladys Patricia Eastman of Gulfport, MS passed away on April 15, 2020. She was 85 years old.

Pat was born to Gladys Anna Powell Netterville and William Lee Netterville on November 27, 1934, in McComb, MS where she lived until she met her future husband.

Pat was an athlete and played basketball and ran track while in high school.

Pat and Richard Eastman were married in 1957 and moved frequently due to Richard's Air Force obligations. They lived in Ohio, Texas, Indiana, before settling back in Mississippi and starting a family.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and loved growing flowers and plants. She spent a lot of time in the garden and loved her cats. Pat was an incredible homemaker and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frederick Eastman; her parents, William Lee Netterville and Gladys Anna Netterville; her siblings, George Netterville and Barbara Stegall; and her grandson, William Lee Montjoy.

She is survived by her two children, Steven Michael Eastman (wife Blair Boden) and Lea Ann Eastman Montjoy (husband Paul Montjoy); four grandchildren, Michael Richard Eastman, Lauren Marie Eastman, Paul Eastman Montjoy and Richard Jackson Montjoy; and nephews, David Netterville and Danny Netterville.

Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery next to Richard. A public gathering in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
