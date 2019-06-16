Eber Landon (E.L.) Butler



January 16, 1924 – June 3, 2019



McHenry



Eber Landon (E.L.) Butler, 95, passed away on June 3, 2019 at the assisted living facility, Generations, in Ennis, Montana. He was born to the late Clyde Ray Butler and Martha Louise Davis Butler in McHenry, Mississippi on January 16, 1924.



He was the husband of the late Vivian Carroll Butler for 59 years. They resided in the Gulf Coast area of Mississippi, Houston, Texas and Trinity, Texas. After Vivian's passing, Eber eventually moved to Ennis, Montana in 2015 to reside with his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Bill Skinner.



Eber served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a Private First Class in the 552nd Signal Depot, enlisting in December 1942 with an Honorable Discharge in February 1946, working as a mechanic on Army vehicles.



After leaving the Army, Eber was a mechanic for the rest of his life. He mainly worked on automobiles, but he could work on anything with an engine. He was a "Ford" man and quick to let you know it! He could tell you anything you wanted to know about a car.



In addition to being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and "teacher" of many things, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. But, everyone remembers him as a great storyteller of memories from his childhood, World War II and just funny life stories.



Eber was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian, eldest daughter, Marilyn Ladnier, his parents, Clyde and Martha, and his five sisters, Clyda Mae Overstreet, Betty Daniel, Edith Carroll, Sarah Cuevas, and Shirley Prevost.



He is survived by his children, Wanda Skinner (Bill), Ennis, MT; Carol Darlyn Crawford, Houston, TX; and Ronnie Butler (Judy), Cedar Park, TX. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.



Eber was cremated, and interment of his ashes and a celebration of life will take place in Texas at a later date. Published in The Sun Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary