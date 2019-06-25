Edith "Peggy" McCutchon Cromwell



1924 ~ 2019



Pass Christian



Edith "Peggy" McCutchon Cromwell, age 94, of Pass Christian, MS passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Gulfport.



Peggy was born December 18, 1924 In New Orleans, LA to Charles C. McCutchon and Edith S. McCutchon. Peggy was a graduate of Sophie B. Wright High School in New Orleans.



Peggy loved her family, her friends, playing bridge, and a good party! She lived her life by her words…Be Sweet! Peggy was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Pass Christian Yacht Club and the Orleans Club.



Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Cromwell; and her son, Richard "Rick" M. Cromwell.



Peggy's survivors include her children, Lynne A. (Rusty) Bohn, Elizabeth "Beth" B. (David) Daniels, and Bryan C. Cromwell; her grandchildren, Michael (Mary Ann) Cromwell, Cathy (Jason) Pott, Richard Bohn, III, Gordon (Annemarie) Bohn, Colleen (Nick) Bosarge, Megan Cromwell, Meredith Cromwell and Mary Kathryn Cromwell; her great-grandchildren, Clare, Laura, Andrew, Cooper, Austin, Hunter, Parker, Ansley, Blake, Gabriel, Mia, Xander, and Mayzliegh; and her numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Chapel of St. Paul in Pass Christian. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until mass time at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Holy Family Catholic Church.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019