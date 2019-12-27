|
|
Edith Dreher
1923-2019
Gulfport
Edith Curtis Dreher of Gulfport, died December 24, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Dreher, age 96, was born July 24, 1923 and was a native of Utica Mississippi but has lived in Gulfport for over 65 years.
Mrs. Dreher was a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. She was an active member and officer in numerous Gulf Coast and State organizations including the Gulfport Garden Club, Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Gulfport and Mississippi Women's Club, Gulfport Rose Society, Gulfport and State P.T.A. She was a deputy commissioner for the Harrison County Soil and Water Association for 25 years. She was a Master Gardener and was instrumental in the development of Clower-Thornton Nature area in Gulfport.
She held numerous honors for her work in community service, gardening and conservation on the Gulf Coast and the state of Mississippi, including Gulf Coast Woman of the Year. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William W. Dreher, Sr.; her brothers, L.C. Curtis, Reginald Alston (Dick) Curtis, Clyde Curtis, Jesse Ray Curtis; and two sisters, Dorothy Curtis Skates and Verna Curtis Lewis.
She is survived by her two sons, William Watson Dreher, Jr. (Melanie) and David Curtis Dreher (Sandra); her daughter, Diane Dreher Ellzey (Burke); 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Billy James Curtis of Learned, MS; and sisters, Margie Strong and Shirley Curtis of Utica, MS, and Bobbie Jean Dungan of Port Gibson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lisa Miskell, her long time caregiver.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Autism Speaks, East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 27, 2019