Edith Krebs


1930 - 2020
Edith Krebs Obituary
Edith Smith Krebs

Nov. 20, 1930-April 25, 2020

Pascagoula

Mrs. Edith Smith Krebs 89. of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Passed from this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Gautier, Mississippi. She was born November 20, 1930 in Jackson County, Mississippi to Melvin Luther and Flora Ellen Smith. Edith was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always supportive and involved in her children's sports activities. She also enjoyed shopping on the QVC network. Edith was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding where she worked as an administrative assistant, and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oliver Jacob Krebs, Jr., two sons, James Charles Krebs, and William Oliver Krebs. Two brothers, Charles Smith and Luther Walter Smith. Survivors include : one daughter, Anna (Joey) Anderson; grandchildren, Kristy (Ben) Scott, and Trey (Allyn) Anderson; three great grandchildren, Anna Grier Scott, Charlie Scott, and Olivia Anderson. One sister; Betty Ann Smith Hamil., Special niece; Ann Scranton. Special friends; Terry and Mike Waters. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private. You may sign the online register book, and send condolences to the Krebs family, by visiting our website, www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
