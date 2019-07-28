|
Edmond Arthur Thurman
1956-2019
Gulfport
Edmond Arthur Thurman, age 62, of Gulfport, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Edmond was born to James Wardell and Caroline Estelle Lizana Thurman. He retired from Coastal Marine in January of 2019 as an Assembly Supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Thurman, Wiley Thurman, Charles Thurman; sisters, Mary Rogers (Cecil), Eva Ashburn, Donna Hanks; brother-in-law, George Sears.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sheila Thurman; siblings, Wallace Thurman (Ruth), William Thurman (Linda), Martin Goodman (Diane), Betty Sears, Patricia Allen (Stanley), Avis Garland (Mike); sisters-in-law, Fay and Rhonda Thurman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit from 9:00-11:00 am. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 11:00 am.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, www.hssm.com .
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 28, 2019