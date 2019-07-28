Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Thurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Thurman


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond Thurman Obituary
Edmond Arthur Thurman

1956-2019

Gulfport

Edmond Arthur Thurman, age 62, of Gulfport, passed away on July 24, 2019.

Edmond was born to James Wardell and Caroline Estelle Lizana Thurman. He retired from Coastal Marine in January of 2019 as an Assembly Supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Thurman, Wiley Thurman, Charles Thurman; sisters, Mary Rogers (Cecil), Eva Ashburn, Donna Hanks; brother-in-law, George Sears.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sheila Thurman; siblings, Wallace Thurman (Ruth), William Thurman (Linda), Martin Goodman (Diane), Betty Sears, Patricia Allen (Stanley), Avis Garland (Mike); sisters-in-law, Fay and Rhonda Thurman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit from 9:00-11:00 am. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 11:00 am.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, www.hssm.com .

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now