1/1
Edna Bougrand
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Marie Parchert Bougrand

August 14, 1932 ~ August 26, 2020

Ocean Springs

Edna Marie Parchert Bougrand, age 88, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Collinsville, Texas to the late Cleo J. and Berttie Worthy.

Marrying in 1951, she traveled as an Air Force wife until settling in Biloxi in 1964, where she enjoyed being a homemaker and later worked as a seamstress at Shamis LTD until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and her family. She was a past member of the Coast Independent Carnival Association, serving as queen in 1986. She was of the Lutheran faith.

Ms. Bougrand was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Parchert and Ralph Bougrand; her brother, William Worthy; and her sister, Nadine Sprabary.

Ms. Bougrand is survived by her daughter, Belinda Neeley; grandchildren, Lauren and Jason Neeley; great-grandchildren, Emily Mitchell and Ashton Neeley; sisters, Katherine Sprabary and Mary Ann Cox; in addition to other extended family.

Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, there will be a private visitation and service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave., West Jackson County for Ms. Bougrand on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She will be laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Service
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved