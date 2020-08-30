Edna Marie Parchert Bougrand
August 14, 1932 ~ August 26, 2020
Ocean Springs
Edna Marie Parchert Bougrand, age 88, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Collinsville, Texas to the late Cleo J. and Berttie Worthy.
Marrying in 1951, she traveled as an Air Force wife until settling in Biloxi in 1964, where she enjoyed being a homemaker and later worked as a seamstress at Shamis LTD until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and her family. She was a past member of the Coast Independent Carnival Association, serving as queen in 1986. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Ms. Bougrand was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Parchert and Ralph Bougrand; her brother, William Worthy; and her sister, Nadine Sprabary.
Ms. Bougrand is survived by her daughter, Belinda Neeley; grandchildren, Lauren and Jason Neeley; great-grandchildren, Emily Mitchell and Ashton Neeley; sisters, Katherine Sprabary and Mary Ann Cox; in addition to other extended family.
Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, there will be a private visitation and service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave., West Jackson County for Ms. Bougrand on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She will be laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com