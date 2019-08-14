|
Edna Mae George Johnson
1927 - 2019
Gulfport
Edna Mae George Johnson, age 91, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.She is survived by her daughters, Sharon J. Holmes (Mac), and Susan Hunt (Frank); sister, Bonnie Hodge; granddaughter, Jennifer Hunt; and great granddaughter, Ryan Hunt. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, at 10:00 am. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019