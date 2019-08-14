Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Edna Johnson


1927 - 2019
Edna Mae George Johnson, age 91, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.She is survived by her daughters, Sharon J. Holmes (Mac), and Susan Hunt (Frank); sister, Bonnie Hodge; granddaughter, Jennifer Hunt; and great granddaughter, Ryan Hunt. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, at 10:00 am. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.

Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
