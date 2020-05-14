Edna Krohn
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Edna Mae Krohn

1931 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Mrs. Edna Mae Krohn, 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mrs. Krohn was born in Bogalusa, LA and a resident of the coast for over 70 years. She was a devoted member of Cedar Lake United Methodist Church where she was very active in all ministries and formerly taught Sunday school. Mrs. Krohn had a talent and love for decorating cakes for all occasions. She devoted her life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter "W.M." Krohn; her parents, Wiley and Ludie Roberts; her sisters, Frances Harris, Mildred Krohn, Anna Woodcock, Sarah Barnes and Mary Roberts; her brothers, Jimmy Roberts and John Roberts; and her daughter-in-law, Leslie Krohn.

Mrs. Krohn's survivors include her daughters, Elaine (Ray) Borries, Karen (Hal) Fountain and Lynne (Richard) Schmidt; her sons, Blaine (Amelda) Krohn and H.W. (Pam) Krohn; her sisters, Laura Cain and Alice Rushing; her brother, Tommy Roberts; her grandchildren, Amy, Blaine, Mandy, Shanna, Lynsey, Blake, Amy, Chase, Cassie, Brad, Sheree, Kiara, Gavin and Richard; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Iona Alexander McClinton.

A private graveside service will be held at W.M. Krohn Cemetery.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
W.M. Krohn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
May 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
