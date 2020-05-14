Mrs. Edna Mae Krohn
1931 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Mrs. Edna Mae Krohn, 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mrs. Krohn was born in Bogalusa, LA and a resident of the coast for over 70 years. She was a devoted member of Cedar Lake United Methodist Church where she was very active in all ministries and formerly taught Sunday school. Mrs. Krohn had a talent and love for decorating cakes for all occasions. She devoted her life to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter "W.M." Krohn; her parents, Wiley and Ludie Roberts; her sisters, Frances Harris, Mildred Krohn, Anna Woodcock, Sarah Barnes and Mary Roberts; her brothers, Jimmy Roberts and John Roberts; and her daughter-in-law, Leslie Krohn.
Mrs. Krohn's survivors include her daughters, Elaine (Ray) Borries, Karen (Hal) Fountain and Lynne (Richard) Schmidt; her sons, Blaine (Amelda) Krohn and H.W. (Pam) Krohn; her sisters, Laura Cain and Alice Rushing; her brother, Tommy Roberts; her grandchildren, Amy, Blaine, Mandy, Shanna, Lynsey, Blake, Amy, Chase, Cassie, Brad, Sheree, Kiara, Gavin and Richard; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Iona Alexander McClinton.
A private graveside service will be held at W.M. Krohn Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.