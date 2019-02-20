Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Loflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Loflin


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Loflin Obituary
Edna Bell Loflin

1920 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Edna Bell Loflin, age 98, passed away on February 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lula Bell; her husband, Harlan V. Loflin; sisters, Margaret Pittman, Polly Taylor, Mel Garner; and brother, Jesse O. Bell Jr.

She is survived by children, Peggy Bolduc (Ray), Susan Spores (Craig), and Harlan S. "Bo" Loflin (Jane); grandchildren, Noel Bolduc (Tracey), Richard Bolduc (Claire), Kevin Bolduc (Jessica), David Loflin (Lindy) and Amy Loflin Jones (Stevie); and twelve great grandchildren.

Mrs. Loflin retired as Manager of Family Housing Branch at Keesler AFB. She was selected by Air Training Command as Civilian Manager of the Year. She was active in the community and served as president of VFW and American Legion auxiliaries. She was in the Bayou View Garden Club and a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club for many years. In 1999 she was chosen American Legion Woman of the Year for the State of Mississippi and was honored at the national convention. She was active for 67 years in Beta Sigma Phi, achieving a Master's Degree and served as President of Chapter and City Council, state convention chairwoman and Chapter Woman of the Year. She was Mississippi International Toastmistress Club State Board Officer and was president of Gulfport Woman's Club and President and Queen of Les Femmes. She is a Founder and incorporating officer of Gulfport's Krewe of Venus, serving as Parliamentarian and advisor for 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gulfport for over 50 years and a member of Bayou View Baptist in recent years.

She was devoted to her family and they always came first. She was a strong Christian all of her life and was an example and inspiration to so many. The world was a better place because she was in it and she will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Funeral services will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport on February 25, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 AM until the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the service.

A guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.