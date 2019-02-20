Edna Bell Loflin



1920 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Edna Bell Loflin, age 98, passed away on February 2, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lula Bell; her husband, Harlan V. Loflin; sisters, Margaret Pittman, Polly Taylor, Mel Garner; and brother, Jesse O. Bell Jr.



She is survived by children, Peggy Bolduc (Ray), Susan Spores (Craig), and Harlan S. "Bo" Loflin (Jane); grandchildren, Noel Bolduc (Tracey), Richard Bolduc (Claire), Kevin Bolduc (Jessica), David Loflin (Lindy) and Amy Loflin Jones (Stevie); and twelve great grandchildren.



Mrs. Loflin retired as Manager of Family Housing Branch at Keesler AFB. She was selected by Air Training Command as Civilian Manager of the Year. She was active in the community and served as president of VFW and American Legion auxiliaries. She was in the Bayou View Garden Club and a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club for many years. In 1999 she was chosen American Legion Woman of the Year for the State of Mississippi and was honored at the national convention. She was active for 67 years in Beta Sigma Phi, achieving a Master's Degree and served as President of Chapter and City Council, state convention chairwoman and Chapter Woman of the Year. She was Mississippi International Toastmistress Club State Board Officer and was president of Gulfport Woman's Club and President and Queen of Les Femmes. She is a Founder and incorporating officer of Gulfport's Krewe of Venus, serving as Parliamentarian and advisor for 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gulfport for over 50 years and a member of Bayou View Baptist in recent years.



She was devoted to her family and they always came first. She was a strong Christian all of her life and was an example and inspiration to so many. The world was a better place because she was in it and she will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.



Funeral services will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport on February 25, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 AM until the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the service.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019