The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Ocean Springs,, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Spell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Spell


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Spell Obituary
Edna L. Schaefer Spell

1922-2019

Ocean Springs

Edna L. Schaefer Spell, 96, of Ocean Springs passed from this life into her eternal home with her Savior, on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. She was born on September 17, 1922 in New Orleans, LA.

Mrs. Spell was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Discovery Homemakers Club of Jackson County. She loved gardening, music and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James "Jimmy" Spell II, her parents Frederick C. Schaefer and Lucille Stritzinger Schaefer, a brother Frederick F. Schaefer, several stepbrothers and stepsisters, and 3 grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, J.J. Spell III (Pat), Harold E. Spell (Linda), Lucille E. Catchot (Mike), Fred F. Spell (Dinah), Stanley E. Spell (Cindy), and Linda A. Williams; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Spell requested that any flowers be donated to local nursing home residents. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now