|
|
Edna L. Schaefer Spell
1922-2019
Ocean Springs
Edna L. Schaefer Spell, 96, of Ocean Springs passed from this life into her eternal home with her Savior, on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. She was born on September 17, 1922 in New Orleans, LA.
Mrs. Spell was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Discovery Homemakers Club of Jackson County. She loved gardening, music and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James "Jimmy" Spell II, her parents Frederick C. Schaefer and Lucille Stritzinger Schaefer, a brother Frederick F. Schaefer, several stepbrothers and stepsisters, and 3 grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, J.J. Spell III (Pat), Harold E. Spell (Linda), Lucille E. Catchot (Mike), Fred F. Spell (Dinah), Stanley E. Spell (Cindy), and Linda A. Williams; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Spell requested that any flowers be donated to local nursing home residents. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019