Edna Lloyd Thompson
Ocean Springs, MS
age 88, passed away May 6, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:20 am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
Ocean Springs, MS
age 88, passed away May 6, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:20 am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2020.