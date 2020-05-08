Edna Thompson
Edna Lloyd Thompson

Ocean Springs, MS

age 88, passed away May 6, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:20 am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
