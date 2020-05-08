Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Lloyd Thompson



Ocean Springs, MS



age 88, passed away May 6, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11:20 am on Sat., May 9, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.





